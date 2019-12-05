Ms. Josephine Ann Damico
1953 - 2019
Ms. Josephine Ann Damico, 66, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born on January 1, 1953 in Birmingham, Alabama to Ross Damico and Grace Ruth Whatley Damico. She was an avid animal lover and a big Alabama fan. Ms. Damico was a great cook and enjoyed collecting recipes. She was a wonderful mother that taught by example. She was crazy about her grandchildren and was always there for her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Smith (Mike) of Alexander City; son, Ross L. Manning (Melisa) of Birmingham; former husband, Ted Massey of Alexander City; grandchildren, Haley Walker, Ashley Walker, and Madeline Grace Manning; and special friends Jerry and Rita Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dennis Damico and Ross Damico.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.