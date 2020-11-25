Ms. Janet Carole Washburn
1942 - 2020
Funeral Service for Ms. Janet Carole Washburn, 78, of Alexander City, Alabama, was Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Carole passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Russell Medical. She was born on February 27, 1942 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Isaac Washburn and Lois Towns Washburn. She attended church at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She always knew that Sunday was God’s day. She had a sharp mind that she communicated in her own way. She gave the best hugs, loved to laugh, and had a contagious smile. She was a blessing to everyone who looked beyond her disability to see her beautiful soul. She touched many people and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her “Moma Nunn” Robbie Atkisson (Byron); cousins Bartley Atkisson, Bobby Fuller (Tracy), Robin Fuller (Stanley), Gage Fuller, Gavin Fuller, Eli Shaw (Stacy), Emily Shaw, Courtney Shaw, Heather Shaw (Dennis), Layton Thompson, Tristian Shaw, Trinity Young, Kyleigh Tuck, Noah Shaw(Andrea), Daniel Lewis (Samantha), Jaiden Shaw, Jade Lewis, Levi Lewis(Celeste), Jase Jones, Cohen Lewis, Martha Shaddix (Aaron) and family, Donna Joyce She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Voncyle Wicker (Chester), Zelma Towns, and The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff of Chapman’s Healthcare, who had cared for Carole during her years there.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donated to be made in her memory to Mt. Zion Baptist Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.