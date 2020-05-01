Ms. Jane O'Neal Blythe
1944 - 2020
Ms. Jane O’Neal Blythe, 75, of Alexander City passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 3, 1944 in Alexander City, Alabama to Emmett O'Neal Moncrief and Gussie Mae Jarvis Brown. She was a member of West End Baptist Church.
Jane enjoyed working in her yard growing flowers, especially roses. Her hobbies included crocheting, cross stitch and spending time with her feline companion, Sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacey Brannon of Alexander City, Christy (Glenn) Thompson of Alexander City; sons, Mark Hill of Alexander City, Mike Hill of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Nick (Angel) Askew, Danielle Bearden, Brooke (Curtis) Hay, Carrie (Will) Holt, Tyler Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Maggie Bottoms; sister, Sharline Berry; brother, Darwin (Nena) Crouch; nephews, Justin (Katie) Crouch, Cole Crouch; Jennifer Crouch and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bishop Blythe and parents.
A private family service will be held.
