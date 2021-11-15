Funeral Service for Ms. Jane Moran, 80, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Rocky Mount Primitive Baptist Church. Pastor Dan Mattox will officiate. Mr. Talmadge East will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. Ms. Moran will lie in state at the church an hour prior to service time.
Ms. Moran passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 27, 1941, in Daviston, Alabama to Carl Mitchell Moran and Annie Ruth Merritt Moran. She was an active member of Word Alive International Outreach. Jane was a true believer, loved Jesus, and had a personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. In the early years of her career, she worked with the Red Cross traveling all over the world, with an extended amount of time spent in Okinawa, Japan. She lived out The Great Commission, smuggling bibles into communist China and Cuba bringing God’s Word to those being persecuted for their faith. She valued both her family and her friends and loved them very much.
She is survived by her nieces, Charlotte Bishop (Calvin), Sharon Whitehead (Kenny), Ginger East Burton (Eddie Joe), Cheryl Whisenant, Lori Carlisle (John) all of Daviston; nephew, Wesley Moran of Daviston; aunt, Peggy Moran of Eagle Creek; special friends: Betty Melton, Juanita Tucker, Marsha Deal, Rachel Brown, Carolyn Daffron, Annie Carter, Janet Ball Williams and Peggy Hruska; great-nieces: Renae Dempsey (Roger), Carla Hudson (David), Jordan McGuire (Dwaine), Lydia Kenney (Jonathan), Catlin Hand (Lee), and Emily Moran; great-nephews: Chad Bishop (Amy), Justin Whitehead (Amber), Talmadge East, Len East (Corryn), George Carlisle, Nic Carlisle, and Owen Carlisle and many other great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Cu Shivers; brother, Leon Merritt Moran; sister-in-law, Odean Moran Keel and brother-in-law, Jack Shivers.