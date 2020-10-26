Ms. Jane Ann Carroll
1949 - 2020
Funeral Service for Ms. Jane Ann Carroll, 71, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. David McMichael will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Ms. Carroll passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on July 13, 1949 in Dadeville, Alabama to T. Bernard Hamby and Alice Pearl Glenn Hamby. Ms. Carroll loved her family dearly; especially her grandchildren. Her love for children led her to opening the Humpty Dumpty Day Care facility in Dadeville. Ms. Carroll loved to take care of others; after her day care years she devoted her time to taking care of the elderly at Sara Pitts Retirement Home. She also was a passionate Auburn football fan. Ms. Carroll was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dadeville.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather L. Busby (Craig); son, Eric B. Carroll (Tara); grandchildren, Tucker Carroll, Wyatt Busby, and Abigail Carroll; former husband, Steve Carroll, and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Walker, and brother, Gene Hamby.
