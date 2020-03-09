Ms. Inger “Popeye” Williams
January 5, 1969 - March 5, 2020
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Inger “Popeye” Williams will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Paradise Full Mission Gospel Church. Pastor Brian L. Thomas Officiating. Interment will follow at Macdedonia Memorial Gardens in Goodwater AL. Visitation will be held at Zion Memorial Chapel,Tuesday from 5-7pm. Zion Memorial Funeral Home of Sylacauga directing. Alabama’s Premier Funeral Directors 256-245-1454.
