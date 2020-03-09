Ms. Inger “Popeye” Williams

January 5, 1969 - March 5, 2020

Funeral arrangements for Ms. Inger “Popeye” Williams will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Paradise Full Mission Gospel Church. Pastor Brian L. Thomas Officiating.  Interment will follow at Macdedonia Memorial Gardens in Goodwater AL. Visitation will be held at Zion Memorial Chapel,Tuesday from 5-7pm. Zion Memorial Funeral Home of Sylacauga directing.  Alabama’s Premier Funeral Directors 256-245-1454.

To send flowers to the family of Inger Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Paradise Mission Full Gospel
124 Armory ST.
Goodwater, AL 35072
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 11
Interment following funeral service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00AM
Macedonia Gardens
58 Macedonia Circle
Goodwater, AL 35072
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment following funeral service begins.