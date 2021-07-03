Funeral Service for Ms. Helen Trussell, age 94, of Snellville, Georgia (formerly Alexander City) will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Helen was born on July 31, 1926 to Lillie Maude Worthy Trussell and Marvin Riley in Alexander City, Alabama She received her elementary and high school education from the Tallapoosa County School System. Helen also completed two years of college.
She worked many years at Avondale as a cloth inspector and at White’s Clothing for that “special day” attire.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Comer Memorial Baptist church until her health declined and she relocated to be closer to family. After Helen moved to Kennesaw, Georgia she attended Burnt Hickory Baptist Church.
Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She cherished every moment she was able to spend with her immediate and extended family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Johnnie Trussell.
On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Helen peacefully transitioned home to be with Lord.
Helen’s precious memories will always be engraved in the hearts of her children, John (Elizabeth) Trussell, Nancy (Ray) LaPier, grandchildren, Morgan ( Bryan) Prince, Meredith ( Nick) Crouch. Wesley (Leamsy) Trussell, great- grandchildren, Grace Prince, Emma Prince, and Bryce Crouch.
Condolences can be sent to the family at wrightsfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Comer Memorial Baptist Church 314 E. Church Street, Alexander City, Alabama.