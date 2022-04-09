Ms. Essie Fennie Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated Apr 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside service for Ms. Essie Fennie will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 11. 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 - 5 p.m.Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Essie Fennie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Essie Fennie Graveside Service Professional Service Cemetery Work Funeral Home Corinth Baptist Church Wright Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTeenager dies following accident at Wind Creek State ParkKellyton man to serve 20 years on drug convictionNew Alex City arcade set to open this summerLake Martin boat crash leaves one injured, one arrestedCamp Hill fights to uplift Black communist legacy buried by racism and Red Scare‘He made us notice him:’ Maness uses work ethic to earn premier spotArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from April 1 to April 7Severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon, eveningArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from March 25 until March 31Arrest and incident reports of the Dadeville Police Department from March 31 to April 4 Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Eggstravaganza in Alexander CityPHOTOS: Suzanne Scholz holds court at Dadeville's courthouse squareLocal coverage of The Share Croppers UnionPHOTOS: Alexander City 150th CelebrationPHOTOS: Candyland Kid PromHorseshoe Bend Reeltown softballReeltown Dadeville baseballPHOTOS: Architects unveil new renderings for Benjamin Russell High SchoolBenjamin Russell Dadeville baseballPHOTOS: Alex City Schools unveil new additions to Jim Pearson Elementary School Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook