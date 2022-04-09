Graveside service for Ms. Essie Fennie will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 11. 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 - 5 p.m.

Professional service provided by Wright’s Funeral Home.

