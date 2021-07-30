Ms. Eloise Slaughter, 93, of Dadeville, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, 1:30 p.m. CST, at Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. James Gresham officiating.
Ms. Slaughter leaves to cherish her memories, five sons, Steve (Angela) Slaughter of Dadeville, AL, Stanley Turner (Debra) of Talladega, AL, Ricky Turner of Dadeville, AL, Randy (Monica) Turner of Montgomery, AL and John Edward Slaughter, one daughter, Patricia Ann Slaughter of Dadeville, AL, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.