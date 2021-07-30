Ms. Eloise Slaughter, 93, of Dadeville, AL passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, 1:30 p.m. CST, at Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Rev. James Gresham officiating.

Ms. Slaughter leaves to cherish her memories, five sons, Steve (Angela) Slaughter of Dadeville, AL, Stanley Turner (Debra) of Talladega, AL, Ricky Turner of Dadeville, AL, Randy (Monica) Turner of Montgomery, AL and John Edward Slaughter, one daughter, Patricia Ann Slaughter of Dadeville, AL, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, twelve great-great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Service information

Jul 31
Visitation
Saturday, July 31, 2021
2:00PM-6:00PM
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 1st St SE,
Lafayette, AL 36862
Aug 1
Graveside Service
Sunday, August 1, 2021
1:30PM
Dadeville City Cemetery
580 East South Street
Dadeville, AL 36853
