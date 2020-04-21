Ms. Elizabeth J. Easterwood
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth J. Easterwood was born August 12, 1927 and passed away on April 19, 2020 at Chapman’s Healthcare.
She is survived by her children, Deliska Bradley, Deloris Riddle, Denise Moseley, and David Easterwood (Shelby). Her grandchildren; Jaye Speaks, Allison Riddle, Kelly Findley (Michael), Ronica Norrell, Ryan Moseley (Natalie), Brad Easterwood (Lyndsey) and Scotty Easterwood (Leanna). She has 10 beautiful great-grandchildren.
She was loved deeply by her family. The family get togethers are what Elizabeth loved more than anything because she would see how much love we had for her and each other. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and loved attending the church services at Chapman’s. She loved her family, crocheting, embroidering and activity time at Chapman’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin and Nettie Jones, two brothers, Marlin Jones Jr. and Lewis Jones.
The family would like to thank the staff of Chapman’s Healthcare for how they cared, loved and supported our Mom and Nanny. We would also like to thank Dr. Law, Brandy and Amanda for going above and beyond to help care for our Mom and Nanny. We as a family thank you and appreciate you so much.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
