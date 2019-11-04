Ms. Dorothy Tucker
July 14, 1928 - November 4, 2019
Funeral service for Ms. Dorothy Tucker, age 91, of Alexander City will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wayne Wright will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Ms. Tucker passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, her residence surrounded by her family.
Mom will always be remembered for her strong work ethic, loving spirit, generosity, perseverance, determination, and sense of humor. She had an immense love for all of her children and grandchildren and was extremely proud of each one. She was a godly lady and loved to read her bible and prayed daily. She also loved to play Rook and Scrabble. She also loved to cook and we will always be remembered for her famous Green Bean Casserole. She was the Best Mom and Grandmother in the World.
Ms. Tucker’s precious memories will always be cherished by her daughters, Evelyn Girard, and Barbara Tucker, her sisters, Margaret Graves, Peggy Cooper, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, three brothers, and a sister.
We have comfort and peace knowing that Mom is in Heaven with her family and friends and that we will see her again.
Condolences messages can be sent to wrightfuneralhomeservice.com