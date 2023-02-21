Graveside Service for Ms. Dana Kay Cook, 61, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Hillview Memorial Park. Pastor Tony Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Cook passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her residence. She was born on November 27, 1961 in Alexander City to Charles Franklin Cook and Frances Irene Cross Cook. She was an active member of Family Worship Center. Dana enjoyed listening to gospel music, scrap booking, and dabbling with makeup. She also enjoyed photography, especially of older cemeteries and the lake, and learning about her family history. She loved her church friends and her internet friends.
She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Spears of Alexander City, Fran (Stanley) Grieb of Trenton, MI; brother, Jeffrey (Gloria) Cook of Clinton Township, MI; nephews, Shannon Wright (Heather), Jeff "Jay" Cook (Amanda), Dean Grieb, James Grieb; niece, Shawna Sanford; great niece, Katherine Cook; goddaughter, Kristina Chapman; aunt, Joyce Baer (Leroy); best friend, Kristina Searer; and several great nieces and nephews;
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Frances Cook; and brother, Charles "Chuck" Cook.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Family Worship Center in memory of Dana.
