Ms. Carolyn Tease Braden
1947 - 2019
Funeral Service for Ms. Carolyn Tease Braden, 72, of Jacksons Gap, was Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Roosevelt Gregory will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Ms. Braden passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Adams Nursing Home. She was born on July 22, 1947 in Dadeville, Alabama to Eddie Tease and Annie Belle Tallent Tease. Carolyn retired as a Supervisor at Russell Corporation after 42 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed dancing, reading, playing cards, watching TV and talking on the phone. She loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Milam Jones; grandchildren, Jessica LeAnn Shaddix and Ashley Michelle Shaddix; great-grandchildren, Olivia Alexis Shaddix, Jordan Allen Burns, Victoryiah Brooklyn Tolbert, Christopher Antonio Heard II, Cameron Gage Shaddix and Ayden Layne Shaddix; special daughter, Laura Beth Heard; precious cousin, Bobbie Mote Ashworth; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Ellen Tease and JoElla Tease Walters; and brothers, Thomas Eddie "Sam" Tease and Billy Eugene Tease.
