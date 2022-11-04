Funeral Service for Ms. Bobbie Ruth Nelson, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Marshall Street Church. Rev. Rick Levell and Bro. Leland Sapp will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home. Ms. Nelson will lie in state at the church on Monday, November 7, 2022, for one hour prior to the service.
Ms. Nelson passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Russell Medical. She was born on March 23, 1937 in Alexander City to William Jones and Corene McDaniel Mask. She was a member of Marshall Street Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family and going on church retreats. She liked to read her Bible, listen to Gospel music, watch old Westerns, and cleaning. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Strickland (Glyn) of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Shawn Kattner (Jennifer) of Savannah, GA, Jason Hunt of Conroe, TX, Sabrina Lucas (Stephen) of Alabaster, AL, Devan Klucas (Daniel) of Peachtree City, GA, Andrew Strickland of Jacksonville, AL, and Josh Strickland of Savage, MN; great-grandchildren, Madeline Hobbs, Toby Keahey, Hannah Plant, Anderson Kattner, Trenton Lucas, Grayson Lucas, and Tybee Klucas; sister, Betty Jo Wisner (Jack) of Alexander City; brother, Roy Jones (Jaton) of Powder Springs, GA; nieces, Amanda Bradshaw (Rich), Angela Rush (Jonathan); nephews, Michael Wisner (Melissa), Steven Jones, and Brian Jones (Misty)
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Teresa Nelson and Donna Whaley; grandchild, James Plant.
