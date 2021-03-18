Ms. Beulah Beatrice Hanson
1932 - 2021
Graveside Service for Ms. Beulah Beatrice Hanson, 88, of Perryville, Alabama will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethel South Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Raymond Long will officiate.
Ms. Hanson passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Russell Medical. She was born on May 2, 1932 in Clay County, Alabama. She was a member of Perryville Baptist Church. Ms. Hanson retired from Avondale Mills after 44 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and cooking. Ms. Hanson also loved animals, enjoyed reading and loved watching wrestling. She was loved very much by her family; and will be missed so much.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peachie Jones Hanson; sisters, Oma Rue Vaughn, Corine Moncrief, and Nellie Hanson; and brothers, Charles Hanson and William Hanson.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.