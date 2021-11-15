Ms. Betty P. Royal Brooks Nov 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ms. Betty P. Royal Brooks of Coosa County AL passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Betty Royal Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brook P. Betty Arrangement Funeral Home Memorial Pass Away Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook