1929 – 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Yvonne Lorraine McNeil Crispin, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Bruce McClendon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Crispin passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Russell Medical. She was born on September 11, 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to George Braden McNeil and Beatrice Lorraine Drew McNeil. She lived in Canada, Britain, and the United States and enjoyed travelling to exotic places all over the world. She became an American and a true southern lady.
Yvonne was a humble blessing to the many people she met through her numerous charities with whom she volunteered. She was the ultimate hostess, and enjoyed entertaining over the years. Yvonne loved God’s natural beauty and decorated so many special events with flower arrangements and centerpieces.
Many people will remember her holding a camera and recording memorable events for others. She definitely went the extra mile to catch a special beauty. She even got in the water for the perfect shot of a Cahaba Lily when she really did not care to be in water, especially in her street clothes! Looking at and painting water were more her things. She was an accomplished artist and gardener. Yvonne was the most lovely and selfless person that anyone could ever meet.
After she moved from Winnipeg, Canada in 1979, Yvonne quickly started serving and volunteering for many Tallapoosa County communities by serving on boards and volunteering for the following: RSVP/Volunteer Connections, Easter Seals, the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, Camp ASCCA, the Russell Medical Auxiliary (a Charter Member), and the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Talladega. She was an active member of the Tuesday Study Club, the casual Willow Point Supper Club, the Five Points Garden Club, and the Interdenominational Seekers Bible Study. She devoted much of her time to serving the First Presbyterian Church members as a Deacon, Elder, and in the WOC (Women of the Church). Yvonne was also recognized as a First Lady of Alexander City in 2007 for the countless hours she volunteered. She also received the Ina Watson Special Appreciation Award with Camp ASCCA. Even into her 80’s, she served food at the Camp ASCCA fundraiser dinners.
She is survived by her son, George Stephen Crispin (Tanya) of Auburn; daughters, Catherine Yvonne Crispin Scroggins (Wendell) of Alexander City and Susan Lorraine McCrispin of Alexander City; grandchildren, Robert Crispin “Cris” Floyd, Caroline Yvonne Floyd (Anderson), Alaina Paige McCrispin Foreman (Hunter), Samantha Paige McCrispin, Ava Lorraine Crispin, John Braden Crispin, Lyllian Grace Scroggins, Olivia Mercedes Scroggins, Martha Katherine “Katie” Rumble (Grant) and Daniel Joseph Scroggins; great-grandchildren, Beckham Anderson Floyd, Reagan Marie Rumble and Riley Jo Rumble.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 42 years, Dr. John Stothers Crispin; and brother, Drew McNeil.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center and/or the First Presbyterian Church in Alexander City, AL.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.