Crispin.jpg

1929 – 2022 - Funeral Service for Mrs. Yvonne Lorraine McNeil Crispin, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Bruce McClendon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church.

