Funeral Service for Mrs. Wilma June Mann, 78, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Minister James Cullins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mann passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born on April 5, 1942 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Lowell E. Pody and Nancy Pody Luker. She was a member of Goodwater Baptist Church. She played the piano by ear and enjoyed playing and singing with the quartet. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, photography, genealogy, fishing and traveling. She was a former member of the Goodwater City council and was instrumental in obtaining the grant for the Goodwater Park. She was co-author of the book The Coming of the Railroad, the History of Goodwater and Adkins’ Gap. June was a student of the bible and was blessed with many talents. She was loved and will be missed dearly by her friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Glenn Mann (Vicki) of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Malorie Mann Shores (Ross), Michael Mann II and great-grandchild, Lee Ellen Shores.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Joe Glenn Mann and her parents.
