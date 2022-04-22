Graveside Service for Mrs. Willie Mae Sanford Hart, 88, of Alexander City, was held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Randy Anderson officiated. The family received friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hart passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1934, in Coosa County to Willie Huffman Lewis and Lillian Beatrice Church Lewis. She was a member of Orr Street Baptist Church. She loved Auburn football and always enjoyed watching her Tigers play. She was a strong, independent woman who enjoyed working in her yard. She enjoyed reading and being with her family. She was so proud of her family and never missed an opportunity to brag on her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Alexander (Joe) and Dee Welch (Glen) both of Alexander City; son, Fred "Tommy" Sanford (Linda) of Wetumpka; grandchildren, Cale Alexander of Alexander City, John Alexander of Atlanta, GA, Jimmy Alexander and Audra Welch both of Alexander City; great-grandchild, Josh Alexander; sister, Mildred Reaves of Alexander City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lynn Sanford; husband, Edson A. Hart; son, John Harold Hart; sisters, Delora Lewis, Eloise McDaniel, and Vertis Davidson; brothers, Bill Lewis, Billy Joe Lewis, Paul Lewis, and Mallory Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels 3316 Hwy 280 Alexander City, AL 35010.