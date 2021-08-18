Funeral Service for Mrs. Willie Mae Fuller, 105, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Marshall Street Church. Pastor Rick Levell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home. The family asks that guests wear masks and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Fuller passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at her residence. She was born on May 22, 1916 in Ashland, Alabama to Wyatt and Bera Stringfellow Rainwater. Mrs. Fuller was an active member of Marshall Street Church of God. She loved her family and her church family very much, but most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all of her heart. Relative or not, she was everybody's Grandma Fuller.
She is survived by her children, David Fuller, Shirley Strickland (Jimmy), Charles Fuller, and Nancy Phillips, all of Alexander City; daughter-in-law, Joanne Fuller of Jacksons Gap; sister, Grace Stark and brother-in-law, Gordon Taylor, both of Marietta, GA; 36 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 46 great-great grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Harvey Fuller; her parents; daughter, Jeanette Henley; son, Donnie Fuller; daughters-in-law, Louise Fuller and Bonnie Fuller; sons-in-law, Horace Henley and Talmadge Hanners; grandchild, Stanley Fuller; great grandchildren, Billy Strickland and Joshua Strickland; sisters, Mary Lou Mattox, Bertice Taylor, Myrtice Keel, and Helen Anderson, and brothers, Bernice Rainwater, J.B. Rainwater and Wyatt "Junior" Rainwater.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice and Home Health for their kindness and support.