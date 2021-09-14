Mrs. Willie B. "Mrs. Punch" Ewing Sep 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Willie B. "Mrs. Punch" Ewing, 78, of Alexander City, AL passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence. Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Willie Ewing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexander City Al Willie B. Funeral Home Mrs. Punch Residence Pass Away Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook