Funeral Service for Mrs. Willian Colley McDaniel, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. McDaniel passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 25, 1929, in Clay County, Alabama to J.C. Colley and Lizzie Alford Colley. Willian was a wonderful loving wife and mother and her grandchildren affectionately referred to her as “Grandma Winnie.” She was an avid animal lover and fed many strays, critters, or birds that she may encounter. She married her high school sweetheart and his job in construction afforded them the ability to travel across the United States, many of those times she was traveling with the children alone. These wonderful endeavors made her become an independent and brave woman.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly McDaniel Dietz (David), Denise McDaniel Hanna (Ronnie); son, Stephen Lindbergh McDaniel (Pat); son in law, Bill Noel; grandchildren, Billy Newman, Terrie Elizabeth Newman-Benton (Jeff Wrubel), George French (Katya), Julie Lett (Robbie), Kasey Whitmire (West); great-grandchildren, Emiko Davis (Reggie), Samantha Bredenkamp (Nick), Kennedy Benton, Denver Benton, Lydia Lett, Hanna Lett, Laura Whitmire, Jackson Whitmire, George Alexander French, Svetlana French; great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Davis, Emma Davis, Atticus Bredenkamp; sisters, Marcelle Smith, Rachel Gibson; brothers, Thurber Colley, Gerald Colley (Mihn) and close family friend, Tony Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 67 years, Lindbergh “Lindy” McDaniel and daughter, Linda “Ginny” Noel.