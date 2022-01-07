Funeral Service for Mrs. Willene S. Ward, 85, of Goodwater, Alabama, will be Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Pastor Tony Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Russell Farm Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ward passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 2, 1936 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to John William Strickland and Jessie Idora Cotney Strickland. Mrs. Ward loved being outside. She enjoyed camping and also sitting on her front porch with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Ward (Angel) of Alexander City and William Ward (Elaine) of Tuskegee; daughter, Becky Ann Manning of Troy; grandchildren, Jeffery Wyatt (Nikki), Timmy Wyatt (Christina), Jason Reynolds, Mikey Bickerstaff, Mandy Jo, Thomas Kirk Ward, Samantha, Joey Ward (Miranda), Jamie Ward (Debra), Michelle Manning and Amy Andrews (James); several great grandchildren; and special friends, Sandra Jones, Kecia Johnson, and Baron and Christine Gregg
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Thomas Ward; daughter, Patricia Reynolds; son, Robert Earl Ward; and brothers, John Robert Strickland and Woodrow Strickland.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Children's Hospital, Children’s of Alabama Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233.