Funeral Services for Mrs. Wanda Johnson, age 60 of Goodwater, will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland with Pastor Keith Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home after a long but courageous battle with cancer. Wanda graduated from Bibb Graves High School had been working for several years as a medical assistant, for Pediatric Associates and Lee OB, and until recently was taking college courses with hopes of attaining her nursing degree and working in the hospice field as a way to share her testimony and help those in need. A women of strong faith; Wanda enjoyed her time and activities at First Assembly, where she was a member, Participating “Joy Fellowship” and truly loved missions. She enjoyed ministering and being part of RV Ministries, working on the farm, hunting, cutting grass and driving her tractor. She truly cherished her time with her family especially her grandbabies who loved their “Nana”. Through all her battles, when asked, she always responded with; “God’s Got This”.
She is survived by her husband Dan Johnson of Goodwater, three daughters, Jennifer Windsor (Josh) of Alexander City, Stacey Fuller (Amos) of Mellow Valley and Dana Whatley (Chris) of Alexander City, one son, Jesse Johnson (Aimee) of Fredericksburg, VA, her grandbabies, Ralee Adison Windsor, Alyssa Kate Fuller, Kay Whatley, Alistair Johnson and Bella Grace Fuller, Her Mother, Doris P. Stewart of Goodwater, three sisters, Glenda Hill (John) and Erica Stewart of Alexander City, and Angela McDaniel (Jack) of Wetumpka, two brothers, Keith Stewart (Ann) of New Site and Ronney Stewart (Alice) of Millerville.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Stewart.
Active Pallbearers will be Matt Williams, Jim Jordan, Billy Dewrell, Earl Wood, Rick Coleman and Jeff Williamson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., and until service time at 2:00 P.M.
Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.