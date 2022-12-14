Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Funeral Service for Mrs. Virginia Faye Lightsey Parrott, 84, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Zion Hill Baptist Church. Bro. Mark Rasbury and Bro. Terry Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Parrott passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Dadeville Healthcare Center. She was born on May 8, 1938 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Woodrow Wilson Lightsey and Sada Luvina Freeman Lightsey. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She loved quilting, gardening, canning and tending to her flowers. She was also an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed visiting with others in the community.
She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Carter of Dadeville, Patricia Meadows of Dadeville and Judy Phillips of New Site; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Jackson Parrott; son, Randy Darrell Parrott; and brothers, Bobby E. Lightsey and Wilson R. Lightsey.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 1952 County Road 79, Daviston, AL 36256.
