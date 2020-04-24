Mrs. Vera Mae Anstey
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Vera Mae Anstey, 74, of Daviston passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia to Grady Stephenson and Agnes Ezell Harding Segert. She was an active member of Philadelphia Church of God.
Mrs. Anstey was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to thrift stores, making jams and jellies, gardening and enjoying nature.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, William Dean Anstey of Daviston; daughters, Sarah Cleghorn Ledbetter, Nancy Pinkston Harris; sons, Jason Cleghorn, Jeffrey Pinkston; several grandchildren and sisters, Betty Pitzer and Christine Heath.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family graveside service will be held by the family.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.