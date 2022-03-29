On March 28, 2022, the heavens opened to welcome Theolyn Box Dowdle into her eternal home. She began her earthly life in Vernon, Alabama on August 19, 1926 being born to Franklin Theophilus Box and Lillie Mae Hargett Box. Her youth was spent in Vernon, Alabama before leaving for the University of Alabama. In 1945 she married Walter Smith Dowdle and lived in Columbus, Mississippi until moving to Goodwater, Alabama where she lived the remainder of her life.
Theolyn was a genteel lady in every sense of the word. She was of gentle spirit and was led by her devotion to her faith. She spent her life in service to others, but her passion was studying, sharing, and teaching God’s word. She was loved and revered by a loyal following. She was a voracious reader; therefore, books were her friends and she loved sharing them. She brought kindness, love, patience, and humility to life’s circumstances. A gentle soft-spoken lady she was and she thrived in the peace and solitude of quiet places. Our great loss is Heaven’s glorious gain.
Theolyn is survived by God’s greatest gift to her, Walter Smith Dowdle, her devoted husband of seventy six years; her children, Walter T. Dowdle (Debbie) and Lyn D. Price (Bennett); grandchildren, Jay and Cary Dowdle, Todd and Haywood Dowdle, Dr. Theolyn Price, and Robert L. Price (Brandy); great-grandchildren, Hadley Dowdle, Peyton Dowdle, Thomas Dowdle, Emily Dowdle, Brooks Dowdle, Rissie Price, Rigsby Price, Smith Price, and Dowdle Price; and sisters-in-law, Sarah Box and Pat Box.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Lon Robert Dowdle and brothers, William Walker Box and Dan Hargett Box.
