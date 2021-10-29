Funeral Service for Mrs. Thelma Gamble Champion, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, November 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Jonathan Blakely will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Champion passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on May 4, 1932 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Thomas Jefferson Gamble and Claudia Lucindi Bennett Gamble. She was a longtime and active member of Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her church family dearly and was the longest standing member. For many years, she maintained the cemetery. For 38 years, she worked at Russell Corp. at the Old #1 and the New #1 as line waitress. Mrs. Champion was a simple lady that enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. She was very kind, generous and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved her flowers and sacred harp singing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Margaret Champion of Alexander City; granddaughters, Jennifer DeVeaux (Darryl) of Lowell, IN and Kelly McLaughlin (Charles) of Alexander City; great-grandchildren, Jarrayd DeVeaux, Monea Brooks and Nadia Brooks; brother-in-law, Harold McGill of Alexander City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert Champion, Jr.; son, Ronald B. Champion; brothers, Lavon Gamble, David Gamble, Hazel Gamble and Jeff Gamble; sister, Grace Harry and Annie Sue McGill; and sister-in-law, Maxine Gamble.