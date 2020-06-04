Mrs. Tammy Jane Hales Hubbard
1960 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Tammy Jane Hales Hubbard, 59, of Dacula, Georgia, will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hubbard passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 22, 1960 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Amos Hales and Shirley M. McCord Tedder. Tammy received her Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. She worked as a property manager for 32 years overseeing several housing complexes. She met and married the love of her life in Panama City Beach, Florida and later moved to Georgia where she has spent the last several years. Her hobbies included playing tennis, spending time on the lake, attending Auburn football games and traveling with her husband. They spent many vacations visiting Paris, London and Las Vegas. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and colleagues.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, John A. Hubbard of Dacula, GA; son, William W. Hubbard; mother, Shirley M. Tedder several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins
She was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Joseph and Arbie McCord and grandparents, Horace and Sadie Pearl Hales.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.