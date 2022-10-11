Mrs. Sylvia Harris Holman - 1955-2022
A bright light has gone dark. A light of several people’s lives was extinguished on Thursday, October 6, 2022, when Sylvia Harris Holman passed on to meet her Heavenly Father and tend to her celestial garden and chickens. Sylvia was born on May 11, 1955, in Alexander City, Alabama. She enjoyed life on Forrest Road living the idyllic life of a child in a neighborhood full of other children during the 50’s and 60’s. She began her thirty-seven years of marriage to Orell by moving to the Sunnylevel Community where she worked hard directing and managing their small family business and raising their three children. Despite the loss of their son, she was able to maintain her spiritual journey and meet her duties and responsibilities to her family. She loved to travel, vastly enjoyed the lake while growing up, staying at the cabin and water skiing with her brother Steve. Later in life she and Tommy enjoyed many adventures on the lake. She and Tommy married on November 30, 2018, and her family was grateful that she found someone special with whom to spend her later years. Not all their nautical adventures occurred on Lake Martin. After purchasing a forty foot boat in southwest Florida, they piloted said vessel across the Gulf of Mexico and inland waterway to Pensacola, Florida, where the boat was docked. On that journey they encountered heavy seas which required her piloting the boat while Tommy and a captain they had on board took measures required to weather the storm. She was proud of that accomplishment and told the sea tale many times. Sylvia always had projects and her latest endeavors centered around a vegetable garden, chickens, and canning. When not involved in those activities she spent much of her time in Houston, TX or Pikeville, TN spoiling her grandchildren much to the chagrin of their parents. Sylvia loved life, loved her family, loved her friends, and loved the Lord. Her parents, Johnnie Klyne Harris, Christine Dean Harris, deceased husband Orell Holman and son Chris Holman will all join her in keeping the celestial garden weeds pulled, the garden picked, and those darn deer run off.
The fruits of her earthly garden and chickens will be missed by husband Tommy Lee, daughters Stacy Farmer and Holly Sothen(Ryan), grandchildren, Stonewall, Betsy, Mary Grace Farmer, Olivia and Grant Sothen, and brother Steve Harris. Those fruits will also be missed by her step children, Porsche Ferrall(Charlie), Casey Lee(Kellie), and Chance(Lauren). Step grandchildren, Cody McCrary, Emma Ferrall, Ember Lee, Rylie Lee, and Conner Lee. Step great grandchildren, Piper McCrary and Ransley McCrary.
Visitation will occur Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Radney Funeral Home.
The funeral will be at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home at 3:00pm.
Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First United Methodist Church of Kellyton, 5 Smyrna Road, Kellyton, AL 35089; Local animal shelters, or Charity of your choice.