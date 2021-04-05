Mrs. Syble P. Johnston
1935 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Syble P. Johnston, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Johnston passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. She was born on June 2, 1935 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Lawton Pemberton and Helen McKelvey Pemberton. She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. Syble married her high school sweetheart and they shared 29 wonderful years together. This union produced three wonderful children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mrs. Johnston was a well-known figure in the Lake Martin community due to the ownership of the Lake Hill Restaurant. Syble was a true southern lady who took pride in her appearance, always being well dressed.
She is survived by her son, Michael Kenneth Johnston (Paulo Andalaft) of Fort Lauderdale, FL; grandchildren, Lacey Shaffer Howell (John), Blake Shaffer III (McKenzie), Alex Johnston (Tori); great-grandchild, Kathleen Rose Johnston; brother, Jimmy R. Pemberton; niece, Kimberly Pemberton Brooks and clan of Pemberton cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Clemons Johnston; parents; son, William Lee Johnston and daughter, Linda Johnston Shaffer.
The family is requiring that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing for the duration of the service.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Road, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.