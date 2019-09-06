Mrs. Susan Lyn Burkhalter
1974 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mrs. Susan Lyn Burkhalter, 45, of Jacksons Gap, will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Henderson and Rev. Jamey Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Burkhalter passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1974 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Terry Lynn Mathis and Carol Jean Walls Mathis. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved her church dearly. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and was the VBS Director for several years. She enjoyed camping, trips to the lake, gardening and cooking on the grill. Susan was very caring and was always willing to help others. She was an amazing wife, mother, MiMi, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, and she will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dewayne Burkhalter of Jacksons Gap; daughters, Shalyn Hope Hamby (Kyle) of New Site and Alana Lyn Burkhalter (Michael Klosky) of Auburn; sons, Christopher Dewayne Burkhalter of Dadeville and Kyree A. Golden of Jacksons Gap; grandson, Kyler Wayne Hamby; parents, Terry Lynn and Carol Jean Mathis of Dadeville; sister, Kellie Mathis Dye (Shannon) of Alexander City; nieces, Chloie Phillips of Rome, GA and Amaree Dye of Alexander City; nephew, Braden Phillips of Alexander City; grandmother, Thelma McKee of Jacksons Gap; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Baptist Church, 2367 Youngs Ferry Road, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861.
