Mrs. Shirley S. Powell
1936 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Shirley S. Powell, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. John Hill will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Powell passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 25, 1936 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Fred Strickland and Ora Strickland. She was the ultimate wife and mother. She loved to bake and had a legendary chocolate cake. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Powell; sons, Brian Powell (Jennifer) and Steve Powell (Kim); daughters, Tracey Brown (Jamison) of Cusseta, AL, Faithe Powell Steele (Harry) of Lagrange, GA, and Cindy Smith; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Smith, and brother, Ronnie Strickland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Jo Jones.
