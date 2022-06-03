Funeral Service for Mrs. Shirley Faye Coker, 85, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Coker passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Russell Medical. She was born on March 3, 1937, in Sylacauga, Alabama to Arnie Dember Guinn and Grace Hulsey Guinn. She was a member of Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church and served as a pastor’s wife for many years. She was a trained and licensed cosmetologist and worked at Wilder’s Nursing Home. Mrs. Shirley enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune daily as well as other TV shows. She lived for over 20 years battling multiple myeloma and always had a positive attitude. Her family was most precious to her, and her grands were the light of her life. While Mrs. Shirley loved her family dearly, she loved her Lord most of all.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Rev. Clyde Coker of Alexander City; daughters, Angela Hendrix (David) and Cindy Osborn (Brian) both of Alexander City, ; grandchildren, Brian Hendrix and Leah Osborn; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her best friend, Mary Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Mary Guinn.
The family will accept flowers or contributions may be made to the Gideons International for the placement of Bibles.