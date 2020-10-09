Mrs. Sherry Long Heath
1951 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mrs. Sherry Long Heath, 69, of Rockford, AL, will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rockford Baptist Church. Dr. Jeffrey Fuller and Rev. James Long will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hissop-Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rockford Baptist Church.
On Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020 Sherry Long Heath, loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away at the age of 69. Mrs. Heath was born in 1951 to her parents, Gennell and Hershel Long, in Hanover, AL, as the oldest of 7 children. She was loved by many throughout her life. She was a servant of her church as the church clerk at Rockford Baptist Church for 25 years. She was a servant of her community in her role with Coosa County working for DHR for 43 years. She was independent, driven, caring, compassionate, and always one to give a hug and a smile that would light the room. She spent many years being the lock that held her entire family together through everything.
She is survived by her husband Miles "MP" Heath of Rockford, AL; son, Kevin (Stephanie) Carden of Rockford AL; 3 grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Carden of Weogufka, AL, Nici Chappell of Gadsden, AL, and Haley Giddens of Kellyton, AL.; 3 great-grand children, Remi, Klemson and Réalynn Carden of Weogufka, AL.; siblings, Brenda Wester of Dadeville, Janice (Billy) Gray of Mt Olive, Hank (Janet) Long of Newsite, Frank (Christy) Long of Millbrook, Glen Long of Sylacauga, and Kenny (Judy) Long of Goodwater; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gennell Lewis (Jim Lewis), and Hershel Long.
The family requests that contributions be made to Rockford Baptist Church or the Hissop-Concord Cemetery Fund.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.