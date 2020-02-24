Mrs. Sheila Rose Hughes Brewer, 73, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on February 24, 2020 in Pell City.
Mrs. Brewer was a member of Who's Who of American Junior Colleges. She was also a member of the Alexander City Independent Methodist Church and the American Society of Solar Engineering.
She is survived by her husband, Chester Brewer; daughter, Tonya Fears (Jaddeus); son, James Brewer (Klancy); granddaughters, Sappphire Coker, Lillian Coker and Kaitlyn Brewer.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 to 1:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.