1930 - 2022
Funeral Service for Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Childers Hendrix, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Rick Marshall and Rev. Morris Driggers will officiate. A Special prayer will be provided by Bro. Andy Kinman during the visitation. Burial will follow in the Hillview Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hendrix passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 31, 1930, in Coosa County, Alabama to George Childers and Jewel O. Tate Childers. She was an active member of Auburn First Baptist Church, a long-time member of Comer Memorial Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church in Alexander City. Through the years, she had worked for many of the iconic businesses in Alexander City including Sokol’s Furniture, Halamar Garment Company, Cohen’s Fair Store, Frohsin’s Department Store, Avondale Mills and the Russell Do It Center, where she retired from the position of office manager. She also served as church secretary for nearly 30 years for Comer Memorial Baptist Church. When she was younger, she had the honor of modeling the clothing lines produced by Halamar Garment Company.
She was a life-long Auburn fan and was in regular attendance at the home games for many years. Sarah was an animal lover and really enjoyed her many cats, especially her grand-cat Tigger, as well as feeding the ducks at the community college.
She is survived by her son, David E. Hendrix (Angela); grandson, Brian D. Hendrix; sister, Mable C. Jarvis; brother, Jimmy Childers (Eleanor); sister-in-law, Evelyn Hendrix; brother-in-law, Raymond Hendrix (Laurel); nieces and nephews, Kathy James (Bill), Edward Childers (Lona), Tommy Childers, Vicki Wilcox (John Paul), Beth Johns, Scotty Jones (Tammie), Rodney Jones (Laura), Ken Jones (Marilyn), Kesi Walker, Mark Hendrix (Rebecca), Robin Hendrix (Jean), Gary Hendrix (Linda), Glenn Hendrix, Gaylon Buivids (Jason), Ronald Brown (Charlene), Thedraiel Hughes and Pam Childers; Caretakers, Cynthia Weaver, Teresa Hollenquest, Shelia Hutchins, Sadie Sandlin and a host of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Derrell Gene Hendrix; parents; sister, Betty Jane Childers; brothers, George L. Childers, Charley F. Childers; brothers-in-law, Curt Baker, Dwight D. Jarvis, W. Rudolph Hendrix; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Childers, Willie Mae Childers, Jane C. Childers, Mildred Stephens; niece, Glenda O'Daniel and nephew, Frankie Childers.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Dr. Tate Hinkle, Ivy Creek Home Health and Enhabit Hospice for the excellent care provided to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Organ Fund at Auburn First Baptist Church, 128 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL, 36830.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.radneyfuneralhome.com
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.