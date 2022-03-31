Funeral Service for Mrs. Sara Welsh Bryant, 93, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Ronnie Palmer and Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bryant passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Chapman's Healthcare. She was born on November 13, 1928, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Charles William Welsh and Maggie Pyrene Miles Welsh. She was a charter member of Alex City Methodist Church. Mrs. Bryant enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was an excellent cook and was known far and near for her banana pudding.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hardy (Ray) of Alexander City; son, David Bryant (Tammy) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Jim Hardy and Jeffrey Hardy (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Mason Bryant Hardy, Timber Faith Hardy, and Riggs Lynn Hardy; sisters, Lenora Jackson and Faye Ward; and sister-in-law, Lorinza Knight.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Cecil "Sausage" Bryant; her parents; and sister, Marie Harry.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Alex City Methodist Church 1020 11th Ave North Alexander City, AL 35010.