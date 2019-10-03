Mrs. Sara Nelson
May 02, 1934 - September 30, 2019
Funeral service for Mrs. Sara “Bobbie” Nelson will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Wright’s Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM.
Mrs. Nelson peacefully transitioned home on Monday, September 30, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Sara enjoyed spending time with her family by cooking and hosting gatherings. She loved to fish, travel, and quilting. Just as much, she also loved going to church and singing.
Sara leaves her precious memories with her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Mr. Roy Dean Nelson. Her children, Jerry Hodge (Sheila) of Goodwater, AL, Ronnie Hodge of Ashland, AL, John Hodge (Vasana), of Goodwater, AL, Jimmy Nelson (Tina) of Daviston, AL, Pam Miller of Mexico, Sheri Lorenzen (Larry) of Tampa, FL, and Barbara Norrell (Richard) of Opelika, AL, two sisters, Barbara Clay (Larry), of Dawsonville, GA, and Carolyn Foster (David) of Carrolton, GA. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear, special friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons Ricky Hodge and Leonard Hodge, four brothers Charles Griffis, Herman Griffis, David Griffis, and Larry Griffis, and one sister Mary Griffis.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make a donation to Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department of Kellyton, AL.
