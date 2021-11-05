Funeral Service for Mrs. Sara Lee Sanders, 86, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Minister Chris Tidwell will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sanders passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born on April 16, 1935 in Dadeville, Alabama to Arthur Milam and Mary Lou Spraggins Milam. She was an active member of the Dadeville Church of Christ. She liked to crochet and watch Days of Our Lives. She was an avid Alabama football fan and never missed watching a game. She loved her grandchildren and always looked forward to spending Sundays with her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sanders Jones of Dadeville, AL; son, Jerry Hensley (Michelle) of Montgomery; sister, Emma Jean Thweatt (Redge Brown) of Dadeville, grandchildren, Megan Jones (Cal), Holland Jones, Hunter Palfrey all of Dadeville, Kellie Hensley of Tuscaloosa, Brooklyn Hensley of Brentwood, TN, Curt Sanders and Connor Sanders both of New Site; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis Sanders; son, Dwayne Sanders; sister, Bobbie Lou Tidwell; brothers, Jack Milam and Billy Milam.
The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made to Dadeville Church of Christ C/O Chris Tidwell 182 N Oak St. Dadeville, AL 36853.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Schuster and all the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice.