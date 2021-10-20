Funeral Service for Mrs. Sara Garrett, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Chad Harrison and Rev. Rod Siggers will officiate. Burial will follow in the New Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Garrett passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Russell Medical Center. She was born on October 7, 1934 to Otto Brady Gray and Stella Easterwood Gray. She was an active member of New Rocky Mount Baptist Church where she served in the WMU as well as several other ministries in the church. She also volunteered her time with the Peckerwood Volunteer Fire Dept. She loved to fish, cook, and play with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Christy Harrison of Dadeville, Martha J. Lockett of Jackson's Gap, and Jackie L. Cox (Bryan) of Dadeville; son, Barnes Lockett (Donna), Jr. of Dadeville; grandchildren, Chad Harrison (Kathleen) of Dadeville, Brett Harrison of Pike Road, Matt Harrison (Dianne) of Charlotte, NC, Geni Abernathy (Jason) of Dadeville, Brandy Gutierrez (Zack) of Auburn, Michael Eaton (Heather) of Dadeville, Serrah Alise Powell of Dadeville, Ashlee Powell (Lauren) of Gulf Shores; 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Garrett; former husband, Ralph Barnes Lockett, Sr.; sister, Myrtle Traylor and brother, Howell Gray.