Mrs. Sandra Rea Simons
1944 - 2020
After battling metastatic breast cancer for a year Sandra Simons, of Alexander City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born on January 23, 1944 in Denison, Iowa to Henry Dale Holtzfaster and Nina Agnes Withem Holtzfaster.
Sandra met and married the love of her life at the age of 29. As a devoted wife she supported her husband, Jim in his engineering career which led to many adventurous travel opportunities around the world. She was an excellent decorator and enjoyed helping friends and neighbors decorate for holidays, weddings and much more. Sandra always remembered those in need of spiritual guidance through her mass prayer cards. Her love of animals, especially puppies reflected the caring and compassionate lady she was.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William "Jim" James Simons of Alexander City and sister, Sharon Kaye Kollbaum of Springfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL, 36092.
