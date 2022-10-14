Funeral Service for Mrs. Sandra McDaniel Pemberton, 74, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Davis and Mr. Robb Scofield will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pemberton passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Georgia. She was born on December 24, 1947, in Alexander City, Alabama to Woodrow Wilson McDaniel and Irene Brown Campbell. She attended Horseshoe Bend Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years, Thomas Pemberton; daughters, Tracey P. Harrelson (Shawn), Christie S. Farrow (Brandon); grandchildren, Kayla H. Goggins, Karleigh E. Hamby (Jackson Baker), Shauna L. Harrelson (Carson McClendon), Thomas K. Hamby, Madison H. Reese (Kennon), Annah H. Welcher (Michael), Riley Farrow, Curtis R. Sanders, Connor D. Sanders; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Baker, Lynn-Leigh Goggins, Kyler Hamby, Braxton Baker, Kennon Parker Reese; siblings, Reba Pike, Rafael McDaniel, Sue Gulledge; niece, Misha Cherry and Nephew, Robb Scofield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Dylan W. Hamby; sisters, Roena Bice, Shelby Stansell; brother-in-law, Harlan Blake; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Compton, and Nancy Scofield.
