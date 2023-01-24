Funeral Service for Mrs. Sadie Alberta Willoughby Sherum , 92, of Daviston, Alabama, will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Daviston Baptist Church. She will lie in state from 1:00 p.m from 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Rev. Bennie Lee Yates and Bro. Tommy Jacobs will officiate. Burial will follow in the Daviston Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday,January 23, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sherum passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Traylor's Health and Rehab. She was born on July 3, 1930 in Daviston, Alabama to William Walter Willoughby and Ovada Minerva Whaley Willoughby. She was a member of Daviston Baptist Church. Sadie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her joy was found in spending time with her children and grandchildren supporting them in their school, church and sporting activities. She was a member of the Daviston Senior Citizens and loved attending WSM Picking House. She enjoyed visiting family and friends in the nursing home and local hospitals. Her hobbies included playing her guitars, going to gospel singings, and attending Pickin-N-Grinnin functions.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Holmes, Melinda Scott (Terry), April Stewart (Scott); grandchildren, Jerret Holmes, Ashton Scott Glover (Chase), Addison Scott, Kaley Stewart Pugh (Brandon), Megan Stewart, Krislyn Stewart; great-grandson, Nash Pugh; brother, Clifford Willoughby (Geraldine) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mosey Sherum; parents; grandson, Jace Holmes; siblings, Walt "Boyd" Willoughby, Katherine Hamlet Hester, Eldridge Willoughby, Edna Jones, Jack Willoughby and son-in-law, Robert Jeral Holmes.
