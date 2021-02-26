Mrs. Ruth Harris Moran
1937 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Ruth Harris Moran, 83, of Dadeville, will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Creek Cemetery. Pastor Taylor Gurley will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moran passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Dadeville Healthcare Center. She was born on April 25, 1937 in Dadeville, Alabama to Hillard Heflin "Bill" Harris and Susie Bell Lashley Harris. She was an active member of Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Ruth was a wonderful cook and was well known for her teacakes. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had made a quilt for each grandchild. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed at Russell Corp as well as several area sewing plants. Mrs. Ruth was an avid reader of her Bible and always put others first.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Brewer (Paul) of Dadeville; sons, Johnny Moran (Mitzi) and Jason Moran (Lisa) both of Dadeville; grandchildren, Brandon Freeman (Angel), Derick Freeman (Melissa), Tyler Moran (Brittni), Ryan Moran, Jordan Moran (Audrey), and Janie Moran; great-grandchildren, Dalton Freeman, Savanah Freeman, Cash Freeman, Charlie Kate Freeman, Michael Moran, Sadie Grace Moran, and Kylee Elizabeth Moran; sisters, Gaynelle Gray and Ruby Strickland (Joe); and brother, Bobby Joe Harris (Sue).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Mac Moran; and sisters Dorothy Mae “Dot” Tucker and Geraldine "Tiny" Mann.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Eagle Creek Cemetery Fund 9540 Horseshoe Bend Road Dadeville, AL 36853.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Dadeville Healthcare.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.