A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ruby Lee Ogles, 85, of Goodwater, will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 am at Oak Chapel Baptist Church. Her son, Rev. Benny Ogles will officiate.
Mrs. Ogles passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Goodwater Healthcare Center. She was born on January 25, 1937 in Clay County, Alabama to R. W. Brooks and Adelle Williams Brooks. She was a member of Oak Chapel Baptist Church. She had an amazing green thumb and loved her flowers greatly. She had a beautiful rose garden that started with one rose for $1.00, from the Bill’s Dollar Store. She loved cooking for her family and was known for her vegetable soup and dressing. For many years, she worked at the Goodwater Nursing Home and enjoyed spending time with the residents. She loved cats and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and squirrels. Easter and Thanksgiving were her favorite holidays and she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Benny Ogles (Sandie) of Wadley and Danny Ogles (Jane) of Talladega; daughter, Lisa Tate (Randy) of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Chris Ogles, Becky Huff (Andrew), Sam Ogles (Brittney), Daniel Ogles, Julie Weithoner and Kristi Dark (Miller); great-grandchildren, Bethany Brown, Brylee Huff, Weston Huff, Judson Ogles, Brody Ogles, Grayson Weithoner, Leanna Tate, Tate Dark, Gracie Dark and Emily Ogles; and brother, Jimmy Brooks of Covington, GA.
She was preceded in death by his parents; husband, Bernie L. Ogles; brothers, Billy Brooks and Donald Brooks; and sister, Norma Baird.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the amazing staff at Goodwater Healthcare for the wonderful care and love that was extended to Mrs. Ogles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, to help those in need.
