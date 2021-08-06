Mrs. Ruby Jones Duck
1932 - 2021
Funeral Service for Mrs. Ruby Jones Duck, 89, of Dothan, Alabama, and formerly of Alexander City will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Randy Anderson and Rev. Turk Holt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mrs. Duck passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her daughter’s residence. She was born on February 10, 1932 in Tallapoosa, Alabama to Macon C. Jones and Mary Lizzie Peters Jones. She was a member of Orr Street Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday School class there. Mrs. Duck worked as the head bookkeeper at Skinner's Furniture for over 40 years. She was an excellent cook, made the best cheese straws, and loved feeding her family and friends. She enjoyed word searches, watching basketball, Wheel of Fortune, and the game show network. Mrs. Duck was proud to be a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her great grandchildren were the source of her joy for the last few years.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan McSwean of Dothan; granddaughter, Kayla E. Greathouse (Dustin) of Dothan; great-granddaughters, Blakely Rose Greathouse and Ava Mack Greathouse; sister, Mary Edna McGuire; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rufus Duck; her parents; sister, Annie Lois Bailey; and brother, Durwood Jones.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Orr Street Baptist Church 939 O Street, Alexander City, AL 35010 or to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Covenant Care Hospice (Tim Stevenson and Sheree Prescott) and First Light Home Care (Joan Becker).
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.