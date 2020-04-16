Mrs. Ruby Forbus Dean
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Dean passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Crowne Health Care. She was born on April 24, 1938, in Alexander City, Alabama, to Arnold Arthur Forbus and Etta Luverne Fuller Forbus. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Equality. Mrs. Dean was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and cherished her moments with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Young (Rick); son, Richard Dean (Jackie); grandchildren, Richard Dean Jr. (Branddie), Phillip Dean, Matthew Dean, Trista Waters, Amber Tripi (Aaron), Darryl Young (Anna); great-grandchildren, Madison Waters, Lachlan Dean, Allison Dean, Benjamin Dean, Haillie Cowger, Michael Dean, Harper Tripi, Grayson Tripi, Riley Rose Tripi; brothers, Walter Forbus (Frances), James Forbus (Marcia), Raymond Forbus (Martha).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dean; parents; brothers, Billy Forbus, Wayne Forbus and Ronald Forbus.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff at Crowne Healthcare for the wonderful care given to their loved one.
A private family graveside service was held for the family.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.