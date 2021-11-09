Funeral Service for Mrs. Ruby Cleckler, 81, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Johnny Pritchard and Bro. Miles Crouch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cleckler passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was born on November 15, 1939, in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Ozie Lee Monroe and Bernice Knight Monroe. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Ruby was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly and had a servant’s heart. Her church family was especially important to her, and she enjoyed attending gospel singings. She looked forward to shopping trips because she was a people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Partridge (Steve); son, Chris Milstead (Donna); grandchildren, Kaylan Spraggins (Matthew), Wes Partridge (Natalie DeLee), Aaron Milstead, Tyler Partridge, Brody Milstead; great grandson on the way Gabriel Spraggins; sister, Betty Hamby (Ed); niece, Kelly Eddins (Kris) and great-nephews, Cooper and Hunter (Lesley) Torgerson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron "Sonny" Lee Milstead; parents; brother, Jerry Monroe; nephew, Brandon Hamby and cousin, Jean Knight.