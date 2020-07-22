Mrs. Rosie Marie Hunter, 59 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City, AL.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL, Apostle W. T. Traylor; Officiating.
Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Miracle Missionary Baptist Church in Alexander City, AL from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST.
Mrs. Hunter is survived by her husband, Mr. Gregory Hunter, one son, Deon (Keshia) Jones of Dadeville, AL, two daughters, Shiknia (Monique Menifee) Burns of Camp Hill, AL and LaKeithia (Jada Brown) Burns of Auburn, AL, one stepson, Kieran Sturdivant of Troy, AL, three sisters, Betty (James) Toney of Dadeville, AL, Patricia (Harvey) Wyckoff of Dadeville, AL, and Mary Dinkins of Camp Hill, AL, one brother, Willie Jones of Dadeville, AL, two aunts, Gertrude (Cecil) Canada of Dadeville, AL and Bernadette (Roy) Holloway of Camp Hill, AL, two uncles, Roland Eason and Rozell Eason, both of Dadeville, AL, 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.